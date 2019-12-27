Jerry Formiller

August 28, 1937 - December 14, 2019

In Jerry’s younger years and teens he was a mischievous young man that floated around a bit. That changed when he joined the Army in the late 1950’s. He was stationed in Germany for most of his time in the Army. He was honorably discharged after several years of service. Jerry met Sally who he married on January 6th, 1968. Jerry and Sally had two children together, Paul and Andrew. The beginning of their life together as a family was in Chicago and then Streamwood, Illinois. In 1980, following a vacation that left quite an impression,

Jerry and Sally moved their family to the beautiful state of Oregon. Jerry and Sally wanted to raise their family away from the hustle and bustle of the big city. Also Jerry hated driving in the Midwest snow all the time. He always loved the Oregon rain. Jerry came ahead of the family and picked out the house that would be their forever home. Beginning in Chicago Jerry worked in the food industry. He started out in a local butcher shop/grocery store and became a skilled butcher. With encouragement from his wife he applied and was hired on as a USDA meat inspector. Jerry was very proud of working for the federal government. He worked hard throughout his career to provide a solid home for his family and security in his retirement. In retirement Jerry and Sally played a lot of golf together.