Jerry Don Lehr

November 3, 1941 – July 10, 2020

On July 10, 2020 Jerry Lehr completed his journey that began November 3, 1941, in Long Beach, California. The son of Benjamin and Gertrude Lehr, Jerry was a handsome man possessing an engaging personality and the ability to charm a watchman. Jerry had one sister, now married to Hollis Clark.

Jerry married the love of his life, Dorothy Lee “Dot” Drumheiser Lehr, September 16, 1961. The two moved to Oregon in 1972 where they continued to raise their children, Cheri and Jeff. Jerry was a working man, faithfully fulfilling his duties for the companies he served: Southern California Edison and PacifiCorp, Albany, Oregon. Though retiring in 2001, Jerry stayed busy helping his neighbors, caring for and manicuring his lawn, and simply being available to anyone in need. One of his jobs was vacuuming the house, which he performed with a meticulous flair and pride. He served as a Deacon and the Head of Ushers in his church, Valley Life Center, Dallas, Oregon.