Jerrold "Jerry" Ray Bowser

May 28, 1961 - December 21, 2022

Jerry Bowser, 61, passed away December 21, 2022 unexpectedly at his home in Lebanon, Oregon. He is survived by his companion Debra France, son Sean Bowser (Rebecca Adkinson) and beloved grandson Calvin Bowser, his mother Patricia Little, brothers Jeffrey Bowser, Jack Bowser, sister Janell Wittrig, several nieces and nephews, and many good friends. A daughter, Chelynne Marie Bowser, 16, preceded him in passing back in 2003.

Jerry was born in Portland, Oregon, and spent his life in Lebanon, OR. Jerry coached T-ball in Lebanon as a youth, loved Rock and Roll, classic cars, skate boarding, was a football fanatic and loved his job as a groundskeeper at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Jerry was known as a friend to everyone.

He was kind, funny, and compassionate. His pride and joy were his children, his three year old Grandson Calvin (a highlight in his life), and his beloved Grandfather Charlie Little. Although this wasn't the retirement plan Jerry was looking forward to, it was God's plan. Jerry would be proud for you to know that he is an organ donor, following in the footsteps of his young daughter Chelynne.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 5 at the Lebanon Church of the Nazarene at 1:00 p.m., 600 W. D Street, Lebanon, OR. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.