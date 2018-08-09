August 8, 1950 — August 6, 2018
Jerral “Jerry” Ray Murphy, Sr. died Monday at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
Jerry was born August 8, 1950 in Sweet Home, the son of James and Ruby (O’Neil) Murphy.
He graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1968 and married his high school sweetheart Susan Miller on July 29, 1968. They had just recently celebrated their 50th anniversary together, and Jerry was particularly proud that his family had sent the two of them to Hawaii for their 49th the previous year.
The couple resided in Sweet Home and Albany prior to settling down in Lebanon in 1985. Jerry had worked at Duraflake in Millersburg for 45 years before retiring in April of this year.
Jerry enjoyed coaching baseball and youth sports. He also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, going to the casino, and watching action movies.
Jerry is survived by his wife. Susan; sons, Jerry Jr. (Kristin), Matt (Lisa), and Shawn Murphy; sister, LaDonna Snook of Lebanon; brother, Robert Parson of Corvallis; six grandchildren, Dax, Kyler, Kaylen, Brittany, Shayla, and Emilee; and mother-in-law, Granny Marge.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 14, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Lebanon Boys and Girls Club and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.