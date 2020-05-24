Jerome "Jerry" Lyndon Colwell (The Dude)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 29, 1935 – May 16, 2020

Jerry was one of two children born to Ernest and Cecile (Waldher) Colwell in Pomeroy, Washington. His family settled in Oregon when he was a child. In 1955, he joined the US Navy and was stationed on a destroyer ship as a gunner and a fleet diver retrieving underwater warfare salvage.

After his time served, he moved to Albany where he met the love of his life Beverly Ann Jacob. They were married in 1966. Together they had three children; Jim Colwell of Albany, Ginger Colwell of Albany, and Angie Otto of Scio. They have seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In February, they celebrated 54 years of marriage displaying nothing short of true love.

The Dude spent 48 years driving big trucks and the last 14 years traveled over the Santiam pass delivering pepsi products to Bend. The Dude never met a stranger and was known as one who would give the shirt right off his back.

He loved his family with passion and always put them first. If you knew our dad you'd know that he loved elk hunting, hanging out at family, his dog Oogie, drinking pepsi, and sucking on atomic fireball candies which he would share with everyone. His personality was infectious and was known to be a bit of a firecracker. He will forever be missed and will leave a huge void in this world.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his dog Oogie and sister Mary Decker of Alvadore. A service will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerome Colwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.