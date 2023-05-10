November 2, 1923 - April 27, 2023

Jerome "Jerry" Joseph Laliberte passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in the care of unsung heroes, the Conifer House staff, in Corvallis, Oregon. Jerry was 99 years old.

Jerry was born on November 2, 1923, to George and Lucy Bernier Laliberte in Rosthern, Saskatchewan, Canada. He was the youngest of four children. The family moved to Fargo, North Dakota when Jerry was two years old. He received a high school degree from Sacred Heart Academy in Fargo. Between 1938 and 1942, he delivered groceries, newspapers, and telegrams for Postal Telegraph, all riding his bicycle. During high school he also worked at St. John's Hospital.

During WWII, Jerry was drafted by the U.S. Army. He wanted to fly, so he chose to return to Canada and joined the Royal Air Force. After basic training in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Jerry was transferred to Nassau, British West Indies where he was commissioned second lieutenant in 1944. Stationed in Ballykelly, Ireland, he served as a Wireless Operator and Air Gunner (WAG) in the RAF No. 120 Squadron Coastal Command, as a crew member on a B-24 Consolidated Liberator.

In 1947, Jerry returned to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and became a machinist apprentice. He moved to the USA in 1950. Jerry married Thelma Peregoy in Mission Dolores, San Francisco in 1952. He became an American citizen in 1957. Jerry was employed as a machinist for 39 years with various companies in the San Francisco area. Jerry and Thelma lived in Pacifica, CA until 1988. Thelma passed away in 1989, shortly after they retired in Weed, CA. In 1990, Jerry married Margaret "Midge" Spalding and gained three step daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. For three decades, Jerry was our beloved pop, grandfather, and dear friend.

Jerry was a kind, gentle person whose delightful sense of humor sparked smiles into his final days. He is survived by his stepdaughters Marian Gorden (WA) and Sharon Johnston and Teresa Matteson (both OR), generations of grandchildren, and his Laliberte nieces and nephews.

Jerry will be interred next to Thelma at Mt. Shasta Cemetery during a private family gathering.