Jerie McFarland (Nicklaus)

July 17, 1947 –August 5, 2020

Jerie Ann was born on July 17, 1947 in Tillamook, Oregon to Betty and Gerald Nicklaus. She passed away early Wednesday morning, August 5, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loved ones after her battle with cancer.

She married David McFarland, April 4, 1968 and just celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary. From daughter, to sister, to wife, to mom, to grandmother and even to great-grandmother. She was an amazing person who would want me to remind all who read this, that she had a long and amazing life.

She always put others first, even at the end. She loved to travel. Jerie and Dave traveled to the Galapagos Islands, Mexico, and many other places with her sister and brother-in-law, and other family members. One of her favorites was their trek to the top of Machu Picchu.

She is survived by her mother, Betty Nicklaus, her husband, David McFarland, sister, Jonie DeNault, brother-in-law Jim DeNault, daughter Debra & Garth Sigleer, grandchildren, Amy & Kasey Riddle, Casi & Kasey Begley, Erin Oliver, Zak Shroyer, and her great-grandchildren Braelynn Riddle, Dacadin Riddle, Kolton Begley, Nora Begley & Tanner Begley. Jerie left a huge impression on all the lives she touched and will be greatly missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Samaritan Pastega Regional Center in her name would be greatly appreciated. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com