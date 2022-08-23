Jeremy Mark Smith "Bear"

July 20, 1987 - August 9, 2022

Age 35. Jeremy passed away in his Albany, Oregon, home after suffering from an undiagnosed illness.

Born in Corvallis, Oregon, to Mary Tekulve and Mark Douglas. Later, to become the beloved son of Courtland Smith when he was two years old. He loved his older sister, Beth Vanessa, with all his heart and soul.

Jeremy loved visiting his cousins in California for the summers, and they became his second family. He went to live close to them in his adult life. His cousins Sarah, Katie, Ryan, and Drew Tekulve were his best friends in life. His Uncle Tom and Aunt Katrina were always there for him, and Jeremy had deep admiration for them, and loved them dearly.

He attended Santiago Canyon College in Orange, California where he received recognition and Honors, but decided to start his own business where he used his computer programming skills and extensive knowledge to become a successful and respected business owner.

He was loved for his quick wit, sense of humor, generosity, and his sweet spirit! He will be missed, beyond measure.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Margaret Tekulve Smith, his Father in life, Courtland Craig Smith, his loving sister, Beth Vanessa Smith Antoniou, and his grandmother, Luana Ruth Tekulve.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mark Steven Douglas of Lebanon, Oregon, and his grandfather, Thomas Charles Tekulve Sr. of Kings Valley, Oregon.

Services will be held August 27th, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 150 James Street, Philomath, Oregon at 3 p.m. Graveside service will be held at 4343 NW Witham Hill Dr., Corvallis, Oregon.