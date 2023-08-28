July 27, 1935 - July 17, 2023

Jeraldine 'LOUISE' (Owens) Johnson of Corvallis, OR was born July 27, 1935 in Salem, OR to Leona and Arthur. Louise lived a long full life with plenty of impressive accomplishments. She loved many people and was loved by all. Being an active leader for children in our community, she improved the lives of many. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a devoted follower of Christ. She was widely known through out the cities of Corvallis and Albany. Louise grew up in McMinnville, Cloverdale and Salem.

Married at the age of 20 to Bill Johnson, Louise became a devoted Air Force wife. Moving to different military bases Louise stayed active in the Presbyterian Church by teaching Sunday school, all the while continuing her academic studies, receiving several degrees. Mothering her four children was her proudest accomplishment. Louise received a: B.A. an M.S. with Major in Speech Pathology and a long list of certifications and awards. After her husband retired from the Air Force as Lt. Colonel, they settled in Corvallis with their family. Both became teachers in Albany.

For over 20 years she was a child care specialist, head teacher and parent educator at Linn Benton Community College. After retirement she volunteered year-round at many events in the area. Children in the communities knew her as the "autoharp, story teller with windup toys." She loved connecting with family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family reunions were her favorite vacations. Her wedding anniversary was always with the family and the candle from the wedding. We will all deeply miss the extrovert, storyteller, singer, child advocate. On July 17, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospital, with family by her side, she passed away from compounding health complications related to a hip fracture. She was 87. During a private family funeral, her urn was laid to rest next to her parents and grandparents in Salem.

She is survived by her husband William, four children: William Jr., Jeri Reith, Robert and James, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren and her sister Nancie Handorf with her family.

In her honor, donations can be made to: Special Olympics, First Presbyterian Church of Corvallis.