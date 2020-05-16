Jenny Lee (Turnbull) Whiteman

Moving there by buckboard with 6 month old Linda and son Jim soon on the way. Later they followed Charlie’s parents to Oregon, along with a second son, Doug. As a young couple, they purchased a Camp Adair home and had it moved to Spruce Street in Corvallis beginning renovations and additions.

After Charlie’s work injury/accident, they lived in town a year then purchased a home in south Corvallis. Jenny went out to work. A devoted mother, wife and creative dynamo, she sold Avon, worked at Denson’s Feed and Seed, Walker’s greenhouse, Edlers greenhouse and was manager of Denson’s Garden Mart in Albany.

Jenny and Charlie raised five children to love the outdoors as creative independent thinkers and imbued them with a work hard/play hard ethic as well as to dream, explore and live life to the fullest.

Charlie encouraged Jenny and their daughter Linda to take on a fledgling flower shop in Monmouth Oregon, The Red Vase. He joined them two years after “temporarily”, later moving to Monmouth and remained until his death 8 years later.

Widowed at 50, Jenny endured, providing a constant well of support to family. Teaching by example, life’s pain could be surmounted. There was always beauty to be found, especially in the natural world.