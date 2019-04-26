February 19, 1983 — April 22, 2019
Jennifer Camile Beckham, 36, of Lebanon, died Monday, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
Jennifer was born February 19, 1983 in Lebanon, the daughter of Neville and Melva (Castillo) Beckham. She had resided the majority of her life in Lebanon but had also spent a few years in Portland living with her sister, Liz and brother-in-law, Dan.
Jen loved the ocean, reading, creating art, animals and was a big jokester. She was a very loving person and enjoyed being with friends and family.
Jen is survived by her father, Neville Beckham; and sisters, Elizabeth Marek and Sharee Hibbard.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Melva; brother, Russell Beckham; and sister, Michelle Bishop.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 6, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.