August 31, 1923 – February 20, 2020

Jennie Volk, 96, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.

Jennie was born in Carroll County, Arkansas to Francis and Ollie May (Lad) Edwards. She grew up in Arkansas; spent time in Arizona and Eugene before moving to Brownsville, Oregon. In 1989 she married Conrad Volk.

Jennie was a hardworking, loving, kind and giving woman. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Her family was the most important thing to her and she loved spending time with them. Jennie also enjoyed cooking, gardening, card games, word searches, old western movies and soap operas.

She is survived by her husband, Conrad; children, Jerry Baker and wife Diane of Brownsville, and Wesley Baker and wife Shirley of Eugene; seven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren; as well as nine stepchildren with a passel of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Jennie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Baker; three brothers and six sisters.

Private interment was at Brownsville Pioneer Cemetery.

Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jennie Volk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.