1926 — 2018
Jennie Marie Stroda, age 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.
She was born on April 8, 1926, in Bismark, North Dakota. Her family moved to Oregon when she was 12. Jennie was a graduate of Junction City High School in Junction City, Oregon, and was united in holy matrimony to Dennis Stroda on September 15, 1946.
Jennie was an active member of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Monroe and was an accomplished seamstress, wedding cake baker, gardener, and loved to go fishing with her husband. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed traveling with her family throughout the United States and various countries.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, William and Jennie Claridge; and her husband of 50 years, Dennis Stroda.
She is survived by her three daughters, Jennie Ann, Kathleen and Denise; two sons, William and James; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on December 22, 2018, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Monroe, Oregon, with Father John Arcidiacono officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Monroe Rural Fire Department.
Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home.
