LEBANON - Jennie Doyle, 72, of Lebanon, passed away May 4, 2023 with her husband by her side.

She was born to the late John and Ann Marie McCool, on January 5, 1951, in Lebanon, OR. Jennie graduated from Reedsport High School in 1969, and shortly thereafter married Bill, the literal boy-next-door.

She and Bill lived in Lebanon for 54 years, where they raised their three children: Heike Scott of Saint Helens, OR; Shannon Lacey of Nashville, TN; and Cassie Blanchard of Byron Center, MI.

Jennie is survived by her three daughters, sons Tom Lacey and Jeremy Blanchard, and her eight beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren: Amber and Curtis Steubs and their children Jaedyn and Lauren; Baeley and Lydia Scott; and Hannah and Linnea Blanchard. She is also survived by siblings Jerry Olson, John "Skip" Olson, Juanita Presley, Billy Olson and Connie Ward. Jennie had many nieces and nephews whom she treasured.

Jennie was preceded in death by her grandmother Myrtle Parsons Love, and stepmother Marie Olson, who helped to raise her and provided her with so much love and support after she lost her mother as an infant. Jennie was a Lebanon school bus driver for 20 years, and often shared stories of her work day and the antics "her kids" got up to. Jennie loved volunteering in her community. She was an active room mother and PTA President at Cascades Elementary school. Jennie loved sharing her talents in sewing and crochet and spent 20 years as a Linn County 4-H Leader and Fair Superintendent.

Bill and Jennie met and married on the Oregon Coast, which was a favorite and frequent destination throughout their life. They loved to camp and travel, and spent countless thousands of miles crisscrossing the US, including two cross country road trips, one spent traveling for 30 days in a pickup and camper with their 3 girls, visiting friends and relatives from Oregon to Ohio and dragging their daughters to every National Park and boring pioneer museum in between.

Jennie's service will be held in Lebanon at Crowfoot Baptist Church at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 19th. There will be a light lunch reception after, at the church, and interment at Odd Fellows Cemetery, in Lebanon at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jennie's name to the Oregon 4-H Foundation.

