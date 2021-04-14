Jenée Alysse Wittrig

October 4, 1960 - July 12, 2021

Jenée was born in Newton, Massachusetts on October 4, 1960 to Joseph Benedict Bibbo and Marianna (Arcuri) Bibbo. After graduating high school, she enjoyed the adventure of a lifetime, driving across country-- in a time before cell phones-- with her older sister, settling on the West Coast. She basked in the beauty of California, then journeyed north where she found love, had a family, and found her life’s calling in her service to Our Lord and Savior, Jesus. She spent many hours expressing her love of The Lord in song (which she shared with locals in elder care facilities), Bible study and in being a pen pal to incarcerated people who wanted to learn about love and passion of Christ.