October 4, 1960 - July 12, 2021
Jenée Alysse Wittrig of Albany, Oregon joined her Heavenly family on July 12, 2020 after battling cancer. She was 59 years old.
Jenée was born in Newton, Massachusetts on October 4, 1960 to Joseph Benedict Bibbo and Marianna (Arcuri) Bibbo. After graduating high school, she enjoyed the adventure of a lifetime, driving across country-- in a time before cell phones-- with her older sister, settling on the West Coast. She basked in the beauty of California, then journeyed north where she found love, had a family, and found her life’s calling in her service to Our Lord and Savior, Jesus. She spent many hours expressing her love of The Lord in song (which she shared with locals in elder care facilities), Bible study and in being a pen pal to incarcerated people who wanted to learn about love and passion of Christ.
She is survived by her cherished husband Tim, their beloved daughter Alissandra and her fiancé José as well as siblings Karen Ann Bibbo-Lord, Sheryle Ann Thurlow and Joseph Benedict Bibbo, Jr., and many nephews, nieces, and dear friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Marianna.
