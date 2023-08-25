March 12, 1954 - August 3, 2023

Jeff left this earthly life on August 3, 2023, doing one of the things he loved most - hiking on a mountainside. Jeff was born on March 12, 1954 to George and Kathy Martin in Anchorage, Alaska, the oldest of five children. The family moved frequently before settling in Corvallis in 1967.

Jeff graduated from Corvallis High School in 1972 and OSU in 1976. His career included work in public accounting, startups and management consulting.

Jeff and wife Lynne were married in 1978. They welcomed three children: Nick, Tim and Cami. In 2020 Jeff and Lynne relocated from Corvallis to the Columbia River Gorge to be closer to family. One of the things he was most grateful for was the time he spent with his grandchildren sharing the things that were most important to him, including his love of the outdoors.

Jeff was an avid OSU sports fan and held season tickets to multiple sports over the years. He loved connecting with people and discussing anything from sports to politics. He was generous with his time and would go out of his way to help others in whatever way he could. He lived his life with enthusiasm, joy and much laughter. His father George preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Lynne, their three children and their spouses, Nick (Ellie), Tim (Qin) and Cami Vincent (Tim), five grandchildren, his mother Kathy Martin, siblings Velvet Withers, Jim Martin, Alesia Duncombe, Gary Martin, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial will be held Saturday September 23, 2023 from 2 to 4pm at the Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Rd, Philomath, OR. Whether an OSU fan or not, please consider wearing orange, Jeff's favorite color.

Memorial donations may be made to Skamania County Search and Rescue https://scsosar.org/, Klickitat County Search and Rescue https://www.klickitatsar.org/ or OSU Research Forests https://cf.forestry.oregonstate.edu/get-involved/donate-today