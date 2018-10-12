July 15, 1945 — August 20, 2018
Some of us value time, money or hierarchy.
Jeff valued students, family, friends, bugs, apples, rivers, orchards, nature, gardens and hard work.
Jeff died of cancer in his Corvallis river home at the break of dawn-- just as he arose every morning for 73 years.
Born to Ed and Edna Mitchell on July 15, 1945 in San Mateo California.
Jeff leaves behind Cindy, his wife of 47 years; and his two beloved sons, Jed Mitchell and life-partner Kari Miller of Corvallis, and Cash Mitchell and Kerry-Ann Mitchell and Lucas Mitchell, of Los Angeles; Jeff’s brother, Ed Mitchell III of San Francisco; and sister Sally Mitchell of Woodland Hills; as well as 26 nieces, nephews and literally hundreds of cherished students, friends and extended family share the loss of his amazing presence.
Jeff’s chosen roles were many.
He graduated with a Masters in Science. In 1971, Jeff and Cindy moved from the redwoods into trees, tipis and tents, and eventually built their off-the-grid Nashville, Oregon home, where they raised honeybees, planted trees, sold firewood and began a family.
In 1985, Jeff discovered his zest and extreme love for teaching high school biology, environmental science and horticulture.
Blossoming into a modern day “Johnny Appleseed,” Jeff and his students planted the Eddyville Pioneer Apple Orchard, the Philomath Food Bank Orchard, the Summerton Ranch Orchard and the Pax Produce Orchard.
His greatest joy was that generations of his students who adopted careers in the sciences forever understand the critical importance of bio-diversity, respect for interdependence, lifecycles and each other.
Pragmatic, kind, respectful and an avid environmentalist, Jeff served on the Marys River Watershed Council, the Riverkeepers Board of Directors, and co-created The Marys Peak Interpretive Center Outdoor Education Program. He will be dearly missed. Rest in peace, Jeff!
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on October 20, 2018 at 1911 NE Pax Place, Corvallis. It is a potluck. No dogs please.