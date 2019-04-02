December 6, 1956 — March 24, 2019
Jeffrey “Jeff” Alan Mueller, 62, of Corvallis, formerly of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home. He bravely fought a nearly five-year battle with ALS.
Born in Fort Madison, Iowa, he was the son of Kenneth L. and Betty J. (Culbertson) Mueller.
On May 24, 1986, he married Cathy S. Buss at King of Glory Lutheran Church in Loveland, Colorado.
Jeff grew up attending Donnellson schools and graduated in 1975 from Central Lee High School and later from Southeastern Community College, West Burlington, Iowa, where he was a Precision Machining Instructor. He was a Mold/Model/Toolmaker and relocated in 1982 to Loveland, Colorado, when he took a job with Hewlett-Packard. He transferred to HP Corvallis in 1990, where he was a Plastics Engineer.
He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, many dear friends and pets. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching and attending drag races, woodworking and other shop projects. Jeff was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy; son, Shane; of Corvallis; sister, Deb Thompson (Steve) of West Point, Iowa; and nephew, Deren Thompson (Amy) of Kansas City, Missouri. He is also survived by aunts, cousins, and Cathy’s extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and Cathy’s parents, Gerald and Deloris (Stonacek) Buss.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. A time of remembrance in Iowa will be planned at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to ALS Association - Oregon and SW Washington Chapter, Grace Lutheran Church Foundation, Kindred Hospice, and Richard Proenneke Museum.
McHenry Funeral Home of Corvallis is handling arrangements.