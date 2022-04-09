Jeffery Lynn Caudill

Jeffery is survived by his wife of 43 years Candy Jean; son Jason Lee Caudill; daughter Jessica Lynn Caudill and two grandsons, Jordan Lee Caudill and Oscar Luis Sevilla.

Jeff was an avid Nascar, Cleveland Browns, and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He also enjoyed riding his Harley and was proud that he had over 1 million miles driving Semi with no accidents. He will truly be missed by all that knew and loved him.