August 6, 1951 - May 5, 2023

When Jeff was diagnosed with Alzheimer's he wanted to be "Jeff not the disease". It was the goal for the last 14 years. Now he is Jeff again.

Jeff lived the life of an army son with his dad John, mom Barbara and brother Michael. He went to high school in Panama. There he fell in love with water and fish. He left for college at Oregon State University with a dream to be a marine biologist. He ended up with a fisheries degree and went to work for Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife immediately after his 1973 graduation. His love of the outdoors, water and fish made his biologist career and caring for the resources in the State of Oregon a good fit.

He met his adventure partner and wife Kathy O'Brien in 1978. They lived in Springfield, LaGrande and ended their journey together in Corvallis, Oregon.

Jeff loved his adventures hiking in the Grand Canyon, backpacking the mountains of the West, floating rivers, sea kayaking in the Caribbean, collecting/ listening to music and opportunities to travel. He always enjoyed these times with friends and loving a party.

Jeff's many friends and family have their own stories to tell about his life. Share them with each other. He was an entertaining man.

Remember his advice, "Don't believe everything you think". "You might be right."

He will be missed.

A Celebration of Jeff's life will happen in the future.