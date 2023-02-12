May 6, 1965 - Jan. 28, 2023

Jeff was born May 6, 1965 in Nyssa, Oregon to Milton and Betty Johnson. He joined his sisters Joannie Sneed and Judy (Les Pace) to complete the family. They moved to Albany, Oregon in 1968. Jeff attended school in Albany and graduated from Santiam Christian School.

Jeff married Karla Kropf, the love of his life, March 18, 1989 in Brownsville and set up their home in Albany. Their much-loved children are Acacia (fiance Kelly Lantz), Kianna, Quentin and Sophia. He was a wonderful husband, dad, son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law and friend.

Jeff loved music. He had the opportunity to Rock n Roll with his friends at many venues over the years. He knew so much about guitars and built many beautiful instruments as well as made custom modifications and repairs for customers around the world via his business, Kamn Guitars. His favorite place was the beach and would never hesitate to take an extra cooler to bring back rocks and shells.

He loved curating collections of treasures he enjoyed which included guitars, action figures, dinosaurs and movie memorabilia. The hunt for the treasures was the fun. It brought him joy to find anything on the side of the road, which led to many instances of pulling over and shouting "I gotta go back, I saw something". He also got a kick out of talking to friends about conspiracy theories, aliens, preparing for the apocalypse and Sasquatch.

Jeff got his start in finish-carpentry at Hawkins Cabinets, then was blessed to work for 12 years at Hoffman Manufacturing in Albany. He continued to develop his skills, then started Kamn, his own successful finish-carpentry business. Kamn & Kamn Guitars kept him very busy over the years.

The Johnson family moved to their dream property in Willamina, Oregon in 2008 where they watched the sunrise and the sunset. Jeff was happiest working in his shop and hanging out with his family, friends and animals.

A memorial is planned for May 6. To share memories of Jeff email Kamngtrs@aol.com