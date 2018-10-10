June 11, 1957 — September 19, 2018
Jeff L. Swander passed away in Lake Havasu, Arizona on September 19, 2018.
He was born June 11, 1957 in Albany to Lloyd and Joann Swander.
Jeff moved to Lake Havasu in the late 1990s and lived there the rest of his life. He attended Havasu Baptist Church. He valued his friends and, in the later years, helped care for his elderly parents. He is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his brother, Greg (Bonnie) Swander, both of Lake Havasu; sister, Melinda DeArment of Albany; nieces, Sunny (Tyler) Oats of San Francisco, California and Sheena Swander of Phoenix, Arizona.