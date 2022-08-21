Jeannette (Peggy) Nonken Leach

March 13, 1926 - August 14, 2022

Jeannette was born March 13, 1926, in Portland, Oregon to Anna Carlson Nonken and Phillip Sophes Nonken. She was always called Peggy by her family and friends. She attended school in West Portland until the family moved to Corvallis in 1935. After graduating from Corvallis High School in 1943, her typing teacher recommended her to Jack Porter for a secretarial position with his Insurance Agency. She was employed there for many years while Les was in the service and while he attended Oregon State College.

Peggy married Clifford Leslie (Les) Leach in 1947 and they enjoyed 60 years together until his death in 2007. She and Les both enjoyed time spent at the Oregon coast. She collected postcards from around the world and enjoyed writing and receiving letters from friends and relatives. She was the matriarch of our family – never missing a birthday or special event for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Peggy was a career homemaker and she and Les were blessed with two children – Ron of Vancouver, Washington and Sandi Dibelka of Lincoln City, Oregon. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren – Shannon (wife Lindsey) of Palmer, Alaska; Ben (wife Katie) of Missouri; Kit Ling (husband Tony) of Arkansas; Cliff of Portland, Oregon: and Sarah of Lincoln City, Oregon. She has seven great grandchildren.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Les, her parents and sisters Jeanne Richardson and Joyce Dunn. She is survived by her son Ron, daughter Sandi, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

At her request, there will be only a private family service.

