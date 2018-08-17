February 23, 1929 — August 10, 2018
Jeanne Rieger Folck, of Albany, died August 10, 2018, surrounded by family and friends at Evergreen Hospice House.
She was born on the Zacher homestead in Elgin, North Dakota.
She is survived by son, Clyde Rieger; daughters, Gail Richards, Bonnie Reger and Fonda Rieger; numerous grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.
