September 2, 1959 - December 13, 2021

Jeanne Michelle Gragg has passed from this life to the higher calling. She was 62, passed suddenly on Dec. 13, 2021. It is with great pain and sorrow that we send our sweet Jeanne on to her next great adventure. Jeanne attended and graduated from Idaho State University on a full ride Basketball scholarship. Jeanne loved teaching and she really loved Basketball.

Jeanne is survived by her adoring wife of nearly 28 years. Jeanne is also survived by her mother Marilee; sister Donna; brothers Kenny, Bryan and Bryce; she is also survived by three nieces, Pamela, Holly and Elizabeth, and six nephews, Kevin, Alan, Brenden, Jonathan, Nathan, Kyle. She is also survived by all the littles; six great nieces and seven great nephews. Jeanne insisted on striving to have a working relationship with each and every one of her family members.

Last but not least Jeanne is survived by many many friends near and far, from long ago and recent friendships, she valued everyone she met. Jeanne retired from Hewlett Packard as a procurement specialist after devoting 25 years to this company famous for it's HP Way and even though the phrase isn't mentioned much anymore, it was a way of work life for us ole timers.

Jeanne continued to have a genuine passion for women's basketball at all levels. She and her partner were long time season ticket holders for the Oregon State Women's Basketball Team. Jeanne loved nature, tootsie rolls and giving gifts. She was an amazing, loving, calm, peaceful and bright light. She supported everyone with positivity and love. Jeanne will be sorely missed every single day. She must have big adventures ahead in her new role.

Jeanne will be celebrated at a "Celebration of Life Ceremony" in mid-January to give far away family time to attend. Details to follow for those interested.

In lieu of food, baskets or flowers Jeanne would have folks make donations to Benton County Food Bank and/or SafeHaven Humane Society. Please leave condolence messages at www.mchenryfunerahome.com