May 6, 1930 — November 16, 2019

Jeanne Beckel Symonds, 89, of Albany passed away in Happy Valley, Oregon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeanne was born in Des Moines, Iowa. She attended school in Grimes, Iowa near her family farm. She married Donald Symonds also of Iowa, on June 26, 1949 and they moved to Oregon in 1956.

Jeanne was a stay at home mom and enjoyed bowling, knitting, sewing, cross point, dancing, watching sports and traveling across the United States, Canada and Mexico in an RV with her husband. She also enjoyed international travel and went on numerous cruises. Jeanne and her husband Don relocated to Yuma, Arizona in 2004 and also lived in Surprise and Goodyear, Arizona. Jeanne relocated back to Oregon in 2018.

Jeanne is survived by her sister, Linda Klabunde; her three children, Sheril Symonds, Dianna Argo and Mark Symonds; five grandchildren, Kerri Argo, Lyndsay Argo, Jami Argo, Brian Symonds and Emilee Symonds; and two great-granddaughters, Lillian Argo and Avery Kragrud. She was preceded in death by her husband Don; two brothers, Howard Beckel and Robert Beckel.