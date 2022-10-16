Jeanette Sargeant-Maier

Oct. 28, 1934 - Oct. 3, 2022

Jeanette Sargeant-Maier, Age 87 of Corvallis, Oregon passed away on Monday, October 3rd, 2022, She was born to the Late Rollo Togo and Sophia Sargeant on October 28, 1934, in Breckenridge City, Minnesota at St Francis Hospital.

Jeanette grew up in Hood River, Oregon where she Graduated High School at Wy' East in 1952 with top honors. She also attended Oregon State College and in that fall of "52" she went to work for the Hood River News and started her newspaper career. She spent 8 years with the Hood River News and then she went to work for the Corvallis Gazette-Times as a Classified Ad Department Manager in Corvallis, Oregon. Her job was very demanding and took her to many places like New York and Washington DC. She received the PN-ANCAM Max Taylor Award in 1992 for Outstanding Newspaper Advertising, and 2004 First Citizen Award for Corvallis and several more awards for outstanding achievements.

Jeanette was active in Church where she attended 1st Christian Church since the 1960's - she wore many hats at the church and devoted her Saturdays to Stone Soup (feeding the homeless) for over 25 years. Jeanette also served as a manager for Altrusa International Club for 40 years and other numerous clubs in her community. One of her favorite places was her Sister's Retreats each year starting in 1983 with 5 of her closest friends...."Sisterhood will never be forgotten"

Jeanette married her best friend Bill Maier in 1975 where they spent a lot of time together with friends hiking their favorite places like the Grand Canyon, Mt. Hood, Mary's Peak and Belknap Hot Springs. They went to Hawaii each year enjoying their timeshare in Kauai. They spent most of their retirement traveling the whole United States and visiting 23 countries beyond that.

Jeanette enjoyed helping others, Volunteering, Portland's Singing Christmas Tree during the Holidays, Photography, camping, hiking, photo scraping, traveling, reading, and spending time with her family. They were also a big part of Rotary International Club, and this included many Foreign Exchange students that lived with them through out their years of marriage.

After retiring from the Newspaper in 1985- they moved to Roseburg, Oregon for 8 years for a job offer for Bill but soon returned back to their roots in Corvallis, Oregon after Bill retired in the 90's and their daughter Lola graduated.

Jeanette is survived by her Husband Bill, Daughter Lola and husband John, 2 brothers Jim and George, Granddaughter Storm and Great-granddaughter Maui: Lots of Nieces and Nephews and a great number of loving relatives and close friends.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her past years - including "Loving Our Seniors" Home and caregivers. For those who have known Jeanette in her fruitful journey with us, please join us for a funeral service celebrating her life. It will be held on Saturday, October 22nd at 2:00 PM at 1st Christian Church - 602 SW Madison Ave Corvallis, OR.

Flowers can be sent to church and memorial donations may be donated to "Stone Soup" or "Help".