March 21, 1927 — April 29, 2019
Jean Willowdean (Willie) Langton, loving wife, mother and grandmother, went home to be with the Lord on Monday April 29, 2019 after a short illness.
Willie was born March 21, 1927, in Portland, Oregon, to Jay B. and Thelma Gaynelle Knapp. She grew up in the Portland area, and at 15 years old moved to Bonneville, Oregon. During the building of Bonneville Dam, Willie went to high school across the Columbia River in Stevenson, Washington, where she met the love of her life, Ted Langton. They both graduated in 1944, with Willie going to Oregon College of Education for a teaching degree, and Ted enlisting in the Navy during World War II.
After Ted returned from the War, they were married in Portland on July 19, 1947. They then moved to Corvallis where Willie taught third and fourth grades at Franklin School, while Ted went to Oregon State University School of Business. After his graduation in 1950, Ted and Willie moved back to Portland where their first son, Ted was born in October, and their daughter, Pam was born in 1952. In 1955, Ted and Willie moved back to Corvallis where their second daughter, Becky was born in 1956.
While living in Corvallis, they both became very active in Jaycees and Jaycettes and made many lifelong friends. They then moved to Eugene in 1960, and then back to Corvallis when Ted retired in 1983.
Willie and Ted enjoyed spending summers at Triangle Lake, west of Eugene, and winters in Indio, California. Willie was a strong Beaver believer in football and basketball for over 50 years.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Willie is survived by her husband, Ted of almost 72 years; her son, Ted Langton III (wife, Barb) of Corvallis; her daughter, Pam Salmons (husband, Ted) of Lebanon; daughter Becky Randall (husband, Michael) of Washougal, Washington; ten grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Per Willie’s wishes, no service is planned.