June 8, 1955 – June 28, 2023

Tess Bartlett, of Lebanon, passed away following a 21-month battle with ovarian cancer onWednesday, June 28, 2023, surrounded by loved ones in her home. She was 68.

Jean Theresa "Tess" was born on June 8, 1955 in Salem, Oregon to Edward and Eleanor Schiess, the fourth of six children. She was raised in West Salem, attended St. Joseph Catholic School through 8th grade, and graduated from South Salem High School in 1973.

In 1977, she met Randy Bartlett in West Salem and the two quickly fell in love. The followingyear they came across a beautiful piece of property near Sodaville and knew it was where theywanted to put down roots. They were married in 1979, and went on to raise three children ontheir farm.

Tess enjoyed many different part-time jobs during her years of raising kids, including working atRed Beard's, Dalton's Printing, Kathy's Hallmark, doing floral work at Angel Hearts, and elderlycare. She was a dedicated volunteer at her kids' schools and had been a member of Chapter VPEO. She was a parishioner of St. Edward Catholic Church for many years and for the past 10years has attended St. Helen Catholic Church in Sweet Home.

Tess loved working in her garden, riding horses in the hills behind her house, spending time inNeskowin with family and friends, camping, swimming, kayaking, reading, and above all, being "Nana" to her 10 grandchildren. For 24 years she dedicated much of her time to sharing her joyof life with her grandchildren. Recently she could have been found taking them on 4-wheelerrides, pulling them through ocean waves on boogie boards, going on bike rides and horsebackrides, pitching baseballs in the yard, and hosting cousin sleepovers every chance she got. Sheloved attending every sporting event, FFA show, and special activity they had, up to her lastdays.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Randy; three children, Sarah and DannyBrinson, of Lebanon; Katie and Rick Goff, of Sweet Home; James and Candice Bartlett, ofSalem; 10 beloved grandchildren, her mother, Eleanor Schiess; five siblings, Jim Schiess, TomSchiess, Patti Woods, Marti Christiansen, Christopher Schiess, and many nieces, nephews, andfriends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ed Schiess and nephew, Tristin Schiess.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon. The Rosary will be recited at 10:30 am. A memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 am, followed by a reception.

Contributions in her memory can be made to: Saint Helen's Knights of Columbus in SweetHome, or Tunnels to Towers. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.