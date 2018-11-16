March 8, 1929 — November 8, 2018
Jean Marie Schmitt 89, passed away peacefully at her home November 8, surrounded by family.
She was born Jean Marie Vertovec on March 8, 1929, to her parents Frank and Caroline Vertovec. As immigrants from Slovenia, they settled in Jean’s birthplace of Elmhurst, Illinois. They would raise six children, with Jean being the youngest.
Jean would go on to excel in school and ultimately receive her Bachelor of Science degree in home economics from the University of Illinois. From there, she would hold positions as Dietician at Eastman Kodak Co., Assistant of Home Economics at the University of Illinois Urbana, and president of the East Central Illinois Dietetic Association.
It was during that time she met her future husband, Roman A. Schmitt. They were eventually married in 1955. That same year, the couple headed out to the west coast and settled in San Diego California, where Roman accepted a nuclear scientist position at nearby General Atomic Corp.
There, Jean enjoyed golfing with her friends and taking the family to the local beaches. She was also active in church activities at St. Mary Magdeline parish.
In 1966, the family made their final move, to locate permanently in Corvallis, where Roman accepted a position as Professor of Chemistry at Oregon State University.
Jean was an active member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis and a member of many organizations including the People of Praise Community, Birthright, Caritas and St. Nicholas Circle where most of her close friends were made.
In younger years, she was an avid golfer. She enjoyed her monthly bridge group where she was an active participant for many years. She was a gifted pianist, though she didn't share that gift often.
She was preceded in death by Roman, her husband of 60 years; brothers, Frank, Carl and Eddie; and sister, Fran.
She is survived by brother, Raymond of Elmhurst Illinois; daughters, Mary of Salem and Katie of Forest Grove; sons, Peter of Albany and Joe of Corvallis. Jean had four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored. Mom always had a smile on her face and truly touched many people who knew or met her.
Now she is with her Lord and Savior and smiling down on us all.
