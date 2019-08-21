September 22, 1936 — June 30, 2019
Born, Donna Jane Hriesik in Ohio, she changed her name to Jean M. Graham when she married her first husband Duane Graham. He was in the Air Force and stationed in several different states while they were married, but Jean’s favorite was Alaska.
After that marriage ended, she met and married Ernest Boege on May 29, 1992 but retained her name, Jean M. Graham.
She worked at Smoke Craft in Albany many years, where she later retired from.
She loved cats and had a lot of them! When she passed away, she still had seven. She was also a “gamer” and probably was one of the first. She bought every system that came out (from the first Nintendo to WI II). Her favorite game in each system was Zelda which she loved so much, she named two of her cats after it. And when she went to Heaven, the game went with her so she could continue gaming.
Before she took ill, her home was always a pleasure to go to and she would make sure you had some type of beverage in hand while you were there.
Both Duane and Ernest preceded her in death along with stepson Ernest Jr. and two sisters. She is survived by stepdaughters, Deb, Donna, Kathy and Linda. Also, by brother Charles; and two sisters Maxine and Margaret.
She was interned with her husband Ernest in Roseburg National Cemetery in a private family ceremony.
Please make contributions to Albany’s Safe Haven Humane Society and don’t forget to adopt a cat; it may be one of Jean’s.