February 25, 1924 - August 31, 2021

Jean L. Petermen passed peacefully in the early morning hours of August 31, 2021. Born February 25, 1924 in Crawfordsville, Jean was 97. She was the third child of George Washington Slavens and Edna (Robnett) Slavens. Her older brother Willis and sister Arreta preceded her in death. Jean married her husband Robert (Bob) Petermen April 6th in 1940. Bob passed away in December of 2009 just a few months short of their 70th anniversary. Jean and Bob had four children, a son, Edward, and three daughters, Carol, Linda and Sarah. They raised the family on Old Holley Road in Sweet Home, before moving back to the Brownsville area after Bob's retirement.

Jean worked for 25 years as a nurse's aide and later ward clerk at Lebanon Community Hospital. After her retirement, she and Bob spent a couple of years traveling and enjoying their retirement before Jean followed her passion for helping others and returned to work. She worked for three years at Fairview Training Center in Salem until the facility closed. She then worked for a short time at Albany General Hospital before training to be a State Ombudsman volunteer working in the Albany/Lebanon area. Jean continued working for several more years as the weekend receptionist/Grandma for YES (Youth Entering Sobriety) House in Albany and later Corvallis. She retired from there when she was 87.