April 14, 1929 - February 1, 2023

Jean JoAnn Trask, 93, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday. She was born in Chilhowee, Missouri to Odes McKinley and Viola Goldie (Johnson) Wilkening.

Jean and her younger twin brother Joe joined two half-siblings, Helen and John, later joined by younger siblings Donald, Gail and Jennifer. They lived in Missouri, Alaska and Washington State.

Jean graduated from Enumclaw High School, in 1947. Odes's employment took the family to Sweet Home in 1949, where Jean worked as a switchboard operator and bank teller. It was in Sweet Home where she met Winston "Winnie" Wilburn Trask, who became her husband of fifty-two years until his passing in 2005. Jean and Winnie raised their three children in Holley. Jean enjoyed camping, needlepoint, and was an avid gardener with a passion for growing roses.

Jean is survived by children: Sandy (John) Van Cleave of Sweet Home, Bruce Trask of Lebanon, Deanna (David) Luke of Tacoma, WA; sister Jennifer (Ray) Lewallen of Salem; grandchildren: Kevin Van Cleave, Carissa Van Cleave, Amanda Robutka, Emilia Peabody, Heather "Charli" Peabody, twins Loren and Quinn Cannon; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Winston; parents; siblings John, Helen, Joe, Donald, Gail.

Viewing will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 18 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sweet Home. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Final burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com