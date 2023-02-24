July 3, 1928 – February 15, 2023

Jean Henrietta (McLeod) Peters, 94, of Corvallis, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2023 surrounded by her children.

She was born on July 3, 1928 to Neil and Catherine (Sands) McLeod in Vancouver, B.C., Canada.

Jean graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1950 with a B.S. in Nutrition Science that was followed by a Dietetic Internship at Vancouver General Hospital. She began her career as a dietitian at Prince Rupert General Hospital and joined the Women's Royal Canadian Naval Reserve as a lieutenant. A year later she was offered a position as dietitian for 3 small hospitals: Langley, Mission and Abbotsford. It frequently meant travel by snowplow during the winter! Next she traveled to Ottawa, Ontario to become a Messing Officer with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, running a barracks for Mountie recruits. In 1955, she started graduate studies at Michigan State University before returning to teach at UBC and serve as an ROTC Officer.

Jean moved to Corvallis in 1958 for a teaching and research position in Foods & Nutrition at Oregon State University, while continuing graduate studies. OSU and Corvallis would turn into a 33 year career and become her home for the next 64 years! Jean's graduate studies were slowed down by the birth of two children but her master's degree was finally awarded in 1964. Her primary research was vitamin B6 methodology but there were some interesting side excursions analyzing Elephant Milk and Cultural foods of the Warm Springs Tribes. It involved visits to the Portland Zoo and to special Native American festivals in Central and Eastern Oregon. She kept her students interested by telling them about milking elephants at the zoo and how she kept her Mountie horse and red coat close by! In 1989, she was promoted to Interim Associate Dean for undergraduate studies – College of Home Economics and Education. Jean retired from OSU in June of 1991.

Jean was recognized with many honors and awards: OSU Elizabeth P. Ritchie Distinguished Professor Faculty Award in 1981, Ella Teal Westley Counselor of the Year – OSU College of Home Economics in 1989, OSU Home Economics Alumni Distinguished Faculty Award in 1990, Oregon Home Economist of the Year in 1991, OCWCOG Senior Services Volunteer of the year in 1995, and Corvallis Senior First Citizen in 1996. She served on the boards of many organizations and as president of: B.C. Dietetic Assn., Oregon Home Economics Assn, Cascade West Senior Services Foundation, Altrusa Club of Corvallis, OSU Retirement Assn, Academy for Lifelong Learning, and Assn of Retired Oregon Public Employees. She chaired the OSU's Baccalaureate Core Committee and the President's Commission on Human Rights & Responsibilities.

Jean was a loyal Beaver but she married a Duck, Allen "Pete" Peters, in 1959! Pete had a 30 year career with the Corvallis Gazette Times. They had 56 great years together, enjoying travel all over the United States and to countries in Asia, Europe and South America, as well as Australia and New Zealand. The Peters' home was often the host to OSU international students. Pete and Jean frequently spent time at the vacation home they built at Tollgate near Sisters, OR. Although proud of her Canadian heritage, Jean became a US citizen in 1976. In recent years, Jean found great enjoyment and support from her Fitness Over Fifty family – attending for exercise and coffee social! She was also active with service groups Altrusa Club of Corvallis and PEO – BP Chapter. Giving back to their community was important to Jean and Pete and at a ceremony in 2022, the Benton Community Foundation recognized the Allen & Jean Peters Family Community Grant Fund for its support of the BCF Community Grants Program.

Of Jean's many accomplishments, her most significant was as a loving, supportive and encouraging mom and grandma. She is survived by daughter Kathy (Shawn) Dooley and son Steve (Cathy) Peters, grandchildren Meagan Dooley, Nikki (Mike) Malland, Kellen Dooley, Lexi Peters, brother Neil McLeod, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by husband Allen, and beloved grandson Zach Peters.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Benton Community Foundation's Allen & Jean Peters Family Community Grant Fund, supporting basic and educational needs of children, youth, and families.

A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, March 26, 2pm, at OSU's CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th Street.