Jean Fae Spahr

Jean Fae Spahr

{{featured_button_text}}

February 22, 1935 – March 25, 2020

Jean Fae Spahr, of Lebanon, passed away in her sleep on March 25, 2020. Jean was born in Mankato, Minnesota, to Fabian and Edna Boshnyak.

Jean’s husband, CJ Spahr, passed away on May 6, 2019. Jean and CJ had five children; Daniel, Debra, Sandi, Michelle and Shane. There are also seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a memorial service at this time. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Spahr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News