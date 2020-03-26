Jean E. Shay

September 3, 1922 – February 14, 2020

Jean Eleanor Rhode Shay, 97, passed away at West Hills Assisted Living under the care of Hospice in the presence of chamber music and her son and daughter-in-law Mike and Mona Shay.

Jean was born September 3, 1922 in Madison Wisconsin to Athanasius Richard Rhode of Green Bay Wisconsin and Ella Rubie Masson of St Anne Illinois. She grew up and attended college in Madison, focusing on classical music and violin/viola performance which remained a life-long passion.

On August 7, 1943, Jean married J. Ralph Shay at her sister’s home in Bonner Springs, Kansas. Jean and Ralph soon moved from Wisconsin to Arkansas where Ralph completed his PhD. then moved to West Lafayette, Indiana in 1945 where they lived for 21 years and had a family of six children. In 1951, Jean was a charter member of the Lafayette Symphony where she played for 15 years. In 1966, the family moved to Corvallis, where they built a family home on 5 forested acres, 3 miles west of Corvallis. Jean continued to reside there until age 94.