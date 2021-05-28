Jean Dorothea (Rampton) Nelson

Jean's major work was raising her family of nine children, but she also welcomed foster children and a Rotary exchange student into her home. Many more called her "Mom." She worked in the 4-H office at OSU in Corvallis and started an in-home business called Nelson Foster Care for the Elderly. She cared for her elderly Aunt Em, as well as her mother and father in her home until the day they died. She was so proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and had a personal relationship with every one of them. Her husband called her "my wonderful wife, pillar of strength, and example of active compassion."

She loved Jesus Christ and served faithfully in her church youth and women's organizations. She was a talented pianist and organist, and played for stake conference just weeks ago. Her sons performed often together, singing and playing the ukulele. Jean enthusiastically supported Charles in his callings including bishop and stake presidency member. They served together on three LDS church missions - two in the Singapore Mission which included Pakistan, Sri Lanka and East Malaysia; and one at Fort Stewart/Hinesville, Georgia, where they supported servicemen and their families in a variety of ways. She also supported her seven sons on church missions. There was always room at her table and her homemade bread was legend.