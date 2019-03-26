October 19, 1960 — March 22, 2019
A celebration of life for Jean Daugherty, 58, a social worker and raptor trainer, will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 2 p.m. in Lebanon at Boulder Falls Inn. All friends, clients, students and colleagues are invited to attend.
Jean was born in Lebanon, the youngest of four daughters to the late Dr. Robert I. Daugherty. She graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1978 and co-owned Ambiance Furniture in Corvallis for many years.
She married, had her daughter Paige, and divorced before returning to school. She earned her Bachelor of Science from Oregon State University, her M.S.W. from Portland State University, and with further training became a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) and Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor (CADC1).
She served as the director of women's services for Sponsors, Inc in Eugene for 15 years, a nonprofit serving ex-offenders in Lane County. During this time, she became a published author stemming from her research examining the connection between domestic violence and women in the criminal justice system. She also taught in the Human Services program at Lane Community College and opened a private therapy practice that she operated for four years.
Jean moved to Salem in 2014 and worked at Bridgeway Recovery as a corrections co-occurring therapist and then as a hospice social worker with Signature. She shared with family and friends she had found her calling in hospice.
Jean believed in the value of volunteer work and consistently volunteered since age 18, including time with Red Cross, hospice and as a pro bono therapist. She found her love of wildlife at Cascade Raptor Center where she volunteered from 2000 to 2010 and learned to train owls, hawks and falcons which became a true passion. She was known to do slumber parties with her favorite owls. Later she joined Turtle Ridge Wildlife Center to continue her love of wildlife rehabilitation.
She died peacefully with family by her side at Salem Hospital last Friday following complications of a suicide attempt after struggling with depression throughout her life.
Jean touched the lives of many and lived with passion, joy and a belief in the good in all. She is survived by her daughter, Paige Zeigler of San Francisco; sister, Ann Daugherty of Salem; niece, Katie Terlecki and husband, Ryan of Sublimity; niece, Tara Yeiter of Portland; and great-nephews, Evan and Travis Terlecki.
She was preceded in death by her sister Sharon Yeiter.
The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers and cards, please send any remembrances to the Alaska Raptor Center.