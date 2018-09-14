November 1, 1945 — September 9, 2018
Jaunita Yvonne May, 72, of Sweet Home and La Pine passed away Sunday. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Woodrow and Flossie (Gibbs) Gibbs.
She moved from Salem, Missouri with her parents in the early 1960’s. She spent the rest of her life in Sweet Home.
Jaunita was a devoted homemaker, mother and wife. She enjoyed hunting and fishing. She loved the holidays and being with her family.
She is survived by her husband Johnnie May; sons, Robbie and Alan May all of Sweet Home; daughter Teresa May of La Pine; sister Janice Gibbs; brothers, David Gibbs and Gregory Gibbs all of Sweet Home; and six grandchildren, Haley, Christopher and JD May; David, Bobby and Robert Thornbrough.
Jaunita was preceded in death by brothers, Winfred, Donald, James and Daniel Gibbs; and sister Joyce Parch.
A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20 at 28889 Liberty Road, Sweet Home.
