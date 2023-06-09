September 1, 1977 - February 10, 2023

Jason Peter Hansen, formerly of Albany and Corvallis, died at age 45 on February 10, 2023 in Sioux City, Iowa, of systemic organ failure. Jason was in Sioux City managing a remote location for his employer, which is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Jason was born on September 1, 1977, in Albany, Oregon. He is survived by his daughter, Mekayla; his parents, Barbara Hahn and Alan Hansen; his siblings, Mark, Becky, and Scott; his niece, Bailey; his nephews, Reiley, Hunter, Branden, Connor, and Andre; his aunt, Pam Hahn; multiple relatives, and good friends.

After moving from the Willamette Valley in 2010, Jason lived and worked in Fort Collins, Colorado; Hagerstown, Maryland; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Nampa, Idaho; and back to the Sioux Falls area in 2021.

Jason enjoyed good company, good food, good drink, and not-so-good golf. His approach to life, his attitude, and his sense of humor will be sorely missed.

A celebration of Jason's life will be held on Saturday, June 17th, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Phoenix Inn in Albany, Oregon.