December 18, 1973 – October 15, 2021

Jason Nathaniel Boggs, age 47, passed away in his home on October 15, 2021 in Harrisburg. Jason was born December 18, 1973 in Lafayette, Indiana to Dr. Jerry L. Boggs and Trudy D. (Meyer) Boggs. Jason joined older brother, Jeremy, and was later followed by younger brothers Andrew and Jordon. The Boggs Bunch relocated to Pioneer Pike in Eugene, where they camped, fished, hiked, and stayed ever active as you can imagine with four young boys. Jason excelled at solo sports and spent much of his youth skiing, snowboarding, skateboarding, and climbing anything that had a handhold or foothold. There was never a dull moment.

Jason later moved to Portland and opened Expeditious Earthscapes, where he integrated his love of nature, native plants, art, and sculpture with his construction abilities. He crafted outdoor environments that will be enjoyed for many in both private and public spaces for years to come. Jason was adventurous, curious, and never lazy. He could not sit still. He was constantly busy or creating, renovating, building, or planting. He loved animals and started a small farm and native plant nursery. He later moved from his property, deemed Boggs Butte, in Damascus, Oregon to Harrisburg where he bred alpacas, grew his landscape design company and witnessed his granddaughter grow.

Jason left a legacy of beauty in the world with what he planted; art work with photos, drawings, paintings, living sculptures, metal sculptures, and rock formations; but most importantly he left his children who both possess their father's beautiful blue eyes with that hint of mischief; exhibit his kindness to animals and little humans; share the charisma to light up any room; be more comfortable outside than inside; and learn to always help others and remember that family is what matters most. He leaves his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Jerry and Trudy Boggs of Eugene; brother, Andrew Boggs and niece, Nina, Portland; niece Quinby Roman, Spokane, Washington; son, Dakota Boggs, Missoula, Montana; daughter, Victoria Kelson, son-in-law, James Kelson, and granddaughter, Sequoia Fae Kelson, Eugene; extended family in Indiana and around the US; and friends near and far throughout the world whom he met on travels and adventures while following wanderlust and searching for excitement.

