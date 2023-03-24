April 6, 1976 - March 15, 2023

CORVALLIS - Jason D. Maltbie passed away on Wednesday, March 15. He was 46 years old.

Jason is preceded in death by his mother and father and survived by his two sisters: Becky Maltbie and Amy Maltbie; brother Greg Maltbie; niece Heidi Maltbie, and thicker-than-blood friends.

Jason spent 4 years in the United States Marine Corp where he was deployed and got to see the world. He achieved Lance Corporal before his honorable discharge. Jason also achieved a bachelor's degree in Computer Science at Oregon State University.

Jason was an avid golfer and played many of the golf courses around Oregon. He was a kind person who made friends wherever he went. Those friends were just like family. Jason was a lover of animals. He loved his own dog Sampson, as well as caring for his family and friends' pets.

It is hard to put into words what an amazingly kind and generous soul Jason was. His loving and caring disposition is hard to match. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed.

Donations in Jason's name can be made to the Heartland Humane Shelter and Care.

A Celebration of Life is planned for April 22, 2023. Please watch for COL details and share your memories of Jason at www.demossdurdan.com.