January 12, 1971 - August 8, 2022

BEND - Jason Carter passed away Aug 8th, 2022. He was born January 12, 1971 to James and Patricia Carter in Albany, OR.

After graduating West Albany High School in 1990, he went on to a career in construction, concrete and creating beautiful things. Jason loved to play football in high school, he loved snowboarding in the winter, he loved wakeboarding in the summer, and he loved camping and hanging out with friends all year long.

Jason was preceded in death by his father, James Carter; and uncle Richard Carter. He is survived by his mother Pat Carter; brother Robby Carter; nephew Zander Carter; aunt Jeanie McKibben; uncle Kenn; and aunt Esta Carter; cousins: Cameron Hart, James and Chad Carter, Heather Claasen and Adam Carter.

A celebration of life is planned for Sunday October 2, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Tumalo State Park, 64170 O. B. Riley Rd, Tumalo, OR 97703.