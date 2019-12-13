Jared W. Charley

March 2, 1997 — December 8, 2019

Jared William Charley, 22, of Lebanon, died Sunday December 8, 2019.

Jared was born in Roseburg. He moved to Lebanon with his family in 1999. Jared had attended Cascade Elementary, Pioneer, and Seven Oak Middle School before graduating from Lebanon High School in 2016.

He then attended trade school receiving a certificate in HVAC. Jared had worked various local jobs and was currently employed at Van Essen Nursery in Lebanon.

Jared loved spending time with his friends, learning about his family heritage, shooting, watching University of Oregon Duck games, being with his family especially time spent at the family cabin “Charley Horse”.

Jared is survived by his parents Elizabeth “Libby” and Kevin Charley; and sister Jocelyn DiMartino.

A celebration of his life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 20, at the Lebanon Senior Center, refreshments will follow the service.

Please leave your condolences online for the family at www.hustonjost.com