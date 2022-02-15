March 23, 1982 – February 8th, 2022

Jared Romano Pastega was born to Ken and Barbara Pastega on March 23, 1982, joining his siblings Gina, Joe, and Mieka to complete the family.

Jared passed away February 8th while running in Bend. He was preparing for his first marathon in Rome, Italy, to celebrate his 40th birthday. Jared, his father, Ken, and sister, Gina, were all training for the Rome marathon together – a family dream.

Jared grew up in Corvallis, attending Wilson Elementary, Cheldelin Middle School, and Crescent Valley High School. While at Crescent Valley he was on the ski team, golf team and played soccer. He graduated from Oregon State University, cum laude, majoring in Business Marketing. He then took an internship in Chicago, working for PepsiCo. After Chicago, he wanted to return to Oregon to be close to family and nature, and settled in Bend, Oregon, where he could ski, hike, camp, bike, and fish; all the things he loved. Jared worked for R.E.I. where he met lifelong friends. He worked for his family's businesses as well, including Pepsi Corvallis and Romano's Italian Soda. He then took a job working for American Licorice as director of Marketing. During this time, Jared followed his dream of becoming a helicopter pilot and received his pilot and instructor's license. His business experience took him to San Francisco for a career at Clif Bar & Company. He loved Clif and his Clif Family, receiving several promotions over almost six years, just last week receiving a promotion to Director of Sales - Grocery & Natural. When Covid hit in 2020 he relocated back to Bend, where he bought a home, happy to be back near the mountains and his many friends - his Bend Family. In recent years Jared took up running and was proud to say, "I am a runner."

Jared loved to travel, exploring the world over from Europe to Japan to Columbia. He lived his life with an adventurous spirit, keen to explore other cultures and to see a world outside of his own, always making connections with others along his journey.

Jared found success in all aspects of his life through dedication, resilience, and determination. To know Jared was to know an intense energy that powered his devotion to family and friends, inspired others, and radiated a loving kindness that shone like a beacon to all those around him.

Jared loved his family. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and was known as the Funcle -the fun uncle. Jared brought love and happiness to each family member and made long lasting friendships throughout his life. Jared has been described as sweet, sincere, dedicated, loving, smart, loyal, and hard working. And oh yes, handsome and kind.

Jared is survived by his parents, Ken Pastega (Gale) and Barb Holt-Moore (Gary), siblings, Gina Pastega, Joe Pastega (Harmony Weihs), Mieka Bartee (Carter), nieces and nephews, Mariella, Paola, Emilie Jo, Jaron, Holden, Emma, Everett, and Viviana.

Jared, we will miss you dearly.

A rosary will be held at DeMoss-Durdan Chapel 815 NW Buchanan Avenue, Corvallis on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 7 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Corvallis, on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. Masks are REQUIRED inside the church. An outdoor courtyard reception will be held immediately following the service, so please dress warmly.

A celebration of life will be held in Bend, on Monday, February 21, 2022. The celebration of Jared will begin at Mt. Bachelor at 9 a.m. in the West Village (NW Corner) parking lot, for ski/ride, togetherness. From there family and friends will join at Widgi Creek to share Jared stories - White Aspen Building from 3 to 6 p.m., 18707 Century Drive, Bend, OR 97702.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to: Mario & Alma Pastega Family Foundation, PO Box 1560, Corvallis, OR 97339 or Caldera Arts Youth Program Central Oregon, https://www.calderaarts.org/donate-1

Please leave your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.