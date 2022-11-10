Janis Sharon Sease passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022. She was under the care of Hospice at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, in Albany, Oregon. Before Hospice, her daughter and son in law were caring for her at home.

Sharon was born in Albany, Oregon to Lewis and Roberta (Whitworth) Bradley. She graduated from Albany Union High School in 1965. After high school she worked at Don Catt Insurance Agency. She married David Sease on April 29, 1967. Sharon worked for 30 years at Lafayette Elementary School, retiring in 2007. After retirement she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and friends. Watching her grandchildrens' sports events and fine arts performances were a true highlight. Heading to the coast for a weekend with a friend for a walk on the beach and some clam chowder was enjoyable as well. She loved to travel and in her last few years she was able to take a trip to Yellowstone National Park and Leavenworth, WA which were bucket list trips for her.