June 1, 1946 - June 24, 2020

In the early morning hours of June 24, 2020, Janie Folston Moore passed peacefully at her North Albany home surrounded by loving friends and family. Janie was born to Larry and Florence Folston in Eugene, Oregon. She graduated from Central Linn High School in 1964, and was the Homecoming Queen that same year. Janie attended Linn-Benton Community College and went on to a career in the health care profession, at both Albany General Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis.

Janie was an avid reader and had accumulated a large personal library. Her joys in life were beaches, mountains and most of all, her grandchildren. In addition, Janie was known all over the valley as perhaps the most vocal mother/grandmother at youth sporting events!

Janie is survived by her daughter, Amy McCargar, and grandson J.T. Koontz, as well as son, Joe Koontz, and granddaughters Evelyn Koontz and Adrienne Koontz. In lieu of a memorial service, Janie’s wishes were to spend her final days at home surrounded by her loving family and friends. Those finals days included joyous laughter, untold stories and an overall sense of graceful peace.