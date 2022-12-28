Janice Willanna Daniels

December 25, 1940 – December 13, 2022

Janice "Jan" Willanna Daniels was born on December 25, 1940 in Foster, OR to Bill and Mamie Tabler. Jan died on December 13, 2022 of dementia at Hillview Adult Foster Home.

Jan is survived by her sister Twilo Scofield, her children: Traci Gagner, Todd Daniels, Tom Daniels, her five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Jan was preceded in death by her husband Howard Daniels, parents Bill and Mamie Tabler, brother Wayne Tabler, and granddaughter Amy Maisto.

The family will have a private burial. To honor Jan, there will be a gathering from 1:00-4:00 pm on January 28, 2023 at Traci & Jeff Gagner's residence for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking that donations be made to Howard Daniels Memorial Fund. Jan's full obituary and donation information can be found at www.hustonjost.com.