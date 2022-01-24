Janice Rathman Smith

April 16, 1932 - January 17, 2022

Janice Smith, 89, of Corvallis passed away on January 17, 2022.

She was born on April 16, 1932 along with her twin sister Jeanette to Lindley and Lily Rathman in Albany. Janice graduated from Halsey High School. She then moved to Albany and worked for the telephone company. Janice shared an apartment with a friend Betty Jo Hover. Betty Jo introduced Janice to Cliff Smith.

On August 24, 1952 Janice and Cliff were married in Halsey. They bought a home close to Cliff's family farm and raised two daughters, Debi Wahl and Barb Lunsford.

Janice enjoyed cake decorating, sewing, knitting, crocheting, growing flowers and vegetables, tole painting and canvas painting.

She is survived by daughter Barb.

She was preceded in death by husband, Cliff; daughter Debi and sister Jeanette.

A memorial service will be held, February 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, Oregon.