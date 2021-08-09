Janice Marlene Derfler

December 20, 1950 - July 27, 2021

Janice "Jan" Marlene Derfler was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away at the age of 70.

Janice married at a young age and had five children. She then married William "Bill" Derfler in 1977, and gained a step-daughter. When the children were old enough, she went back to work as a bookkeeper. After a few years, she and Bill bought some property in Wilsonville, and began their adventure of owning a small hobby farm. When they retired, they moved their farm to Lebanon.

Janice loved the outdoors. Throughout her life, favorite hobbies included riding horses, camping, fishing, and raising large animals on her farm. In the last few years, she enjoyed spending time with family and doing ancestry research.

She is survived by her brother, Les Wyeth; sister, Teresa Vincent; and six children, Debbi Vincent, Vicki Davis, Sharrel Vincent, Diane Slaughter, David Vincent, Troy Vincent; 23 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, August 12, 2021, in Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association of Oregon.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared at lincolnmemorialpk.com.